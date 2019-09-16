Modesto Police looking for man who robbed Bank of Stockton, possibly another bank

The suspect in a robbery at the Bank of Stockton on Dale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured Monday September 16, 2019. Modesto Police Dept.

Modesto police are looking for a man who robbed the Bank of Stockton on Dale Road Monday morning.

The man — wearing glasses, gloves, a motorcycle helmet and what appears to be a fake beard — entered the bank at 4204 Dale Road at 10:40 a.m.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said he demanded cash but she would not say whether he passed a note or if he said something to the teller. She said the suspect did not display a weapon.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen walking in the field behind the bank.

A short time later a suspect with the same description robbed the Oak Valley Community Bank in Ripon.

Ripon police could not be reached for comment on that robbery as of early Monday afternoon.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.