See dramatic photos of Carmichael Denny’s burning during Sacramento Metro fire training

A trio of Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters wait to be called to help extinguish the former DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019. The vacant restaurant was set ablaze as part of a live fire training drill by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Two Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters cut into the roof of the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, as preparation for a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant. The holes provide ventilation to let out smoke and hazardous gasses during the controlled burn.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter sets fire to the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter pulls a hose in front of the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
The DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue was set on fire Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter looks up at a fire inside the Denny’s at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A fire rages inside the kitchen area of the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, as the vacant restaurant was set ablaze as part of a live fire training drill by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Two Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters watch a fire from on top a ladder truck at the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter hoses down the entrance to the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter walks past the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan ladder truck waters down the roof of the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter throws a pallet on a fire burning at the entrance to the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019, which was burned as part of a live fire training drill at the vacant restaurant.
Flames from a fire set by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District leap from the roof of the DennyÕs at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 3. 2019. The vacant restaurant was set ablaze as part of a live fire training drill.
