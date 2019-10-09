PG&E shutdown in pictures

David Rott plugs his oxygen concentrator to charge at the PG&E resource center at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The oxygen concentrator can run without power for seven hours, but Rott does not know where he is going to charge the device when the resource center closes for the day.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Loomis resident Katie Gavzy stocks up on bottles of water for the PG&E power outage at Raley’s in Loomis, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
“Bowtie Barber,” the owner of Bowtie Barber Shop in Placerville, gives resident Justin Gargiulo a hair cut on the street Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Barber had to drive to Sacramento to find the nearest generator for sale in the morning to open up his business during the PG&E blackouts.
Jason Pierce
jpierce@sacbee.com
Large temproary stop signs provide guidance at the intersection of Main and Pacific streets in downtown Placerville as the stoplights blink red during the PG&E safety shutdown on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jason Pierce
jpierce@sacbee.com
Todd Jones fills up his extra gas cans at Express Fuel in Shingle Springs Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, so he can have a supply on hand as many gas stations in the foothills are closed due to the PG&E power-outages.
Jason Pierce
jpierce@sacbee.com
The Shell gas station on Main Street in Placerville is closed Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, because of PG&E power outages.
Auburn residents, from left, Theresa Brown, Judy Isaman and Mary Shimada charge their electronic devices at a PG&E resource center at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com