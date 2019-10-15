SMUD: Car collides with power pole, knocking out power in the Pocket area of Sacramento

SHARE COPY LINK

More than 37,000 people were without power in south Sacramento early Tuesday after a car ran into a pole in south Sacramento, according to Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.

The outage occurred at 6:47 a.m. when a car collided with a power pole at 24th Street and 68th Avenue, SMUD told The Bee. Crews are working in the area and have restored power to many, but 18,800 people nearest to the collision site are still affected.

Crews estimate full power will be restored by 8:20 a.m., SMUD said.

Incidents of cars hitting utility poles have been increasing since the summer, with the utility asking motorists to avoid hitting them after one stretch in May where four outages were caused by vehicle accidents in less than a week.

