State Senator Richard Pan hosts annual Health & Safety fair, gives away free turkeys

California state Senator Richard Pan hosted his annual Health & Safety Fair at Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in north Sacramento on Friday, giving away turkeys, flu shots and more to local families.

Hundreds of people lined up around the school before 4 p.m. Friday so they could get their hands on their free bird for Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 28.

Families had to visit at least six tables, which included information on dental and vision care and more, inside the school’s cafeteria and have their card stamped. Once their card was complete, they could get their turkey from Pan.

More than 700 turkeys and 300 flu shots were available.

