Local Here’s the scene at late-night fire, evacuation at Target in Arden Arcade October 30, 2020 10:50 AM

Metro Fire reported a fire shortly after 10 p.m. October 29, 2020, and had it knocked down with help of in-store sprinklers by 10:30. The cause of the fire at the Target store in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County is being investigated.