Lemon truck engulfed in flames on Sacramento freeway, briefly stopping traffic

A big rig hauling lemons caught fire on the Capital City Freeway on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, the Sacramento Fire Department said. No one was injured. Sacramento Fire Department

A big rig hauling lemons burst into flames on the Capital City Freeway on Wednesday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded just after 10 a.m. to the freeway, near Arden Way, and had to briefly halt traffic to battle the semi-truck fire. The roadway is fully open as of noon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said. No one was hurt.

A photo posted by firefighters showed the truck’s trailer caved in by the fire, with burnt lemons scattered about.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
