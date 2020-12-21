Sacramento Bee Logo
ABC 10 returns for AT&T, DirecTV customers in Sacramento as 3-week blackout ends

AP FILE -- DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers lost access to ABC 10 in the Sacramento market on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, due to stalled contract renewal negotiations between the providers and the affiliate’s parent company, TEGNA.
AP FILE -- DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers lost access to ABC 10 in the Sacramento market on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, due to stalled contract renewal negotiations between the providers and the affiliate's parent company, TEGNA.

ABC 10 is back in the Sacramento market for DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers following nearly three weeks of blackout.

The channel, KXTV, went off-air Dec. 1 after contract renewal talks between the affiliate’s parent company Tegna and AT&T stalled. (DirecTV is a subsidiary of AT&T, though the two are separate subscription services.)

Tegna announced the agreement Sunday morning, and Channel 10 was back in full service soon thereafter.

“TEGNA has reached a multi-year agreement with AT&T,” the company tweeted. “All TEGNA stations will be returned to the DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse lineups very shortly.”

Meanwhile in the local TV landscape, KTXL Fox 40 has been unavailable for Dish TV subscribers in the Sacramento market since early December, also due to contract negotiation with its parent company, Nexstar. That blackout remained ongoing as of Monday morning.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
