ABC 10 returns for AT&T, DirecTV customers in Sacramento as 3-week blackout ends

ABC 10 is back in the Sacramento market for DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers following nearly three weeks of blackout.

The channel, KXTV, went off-air Dec. 1 after contract renewal talks between the affiliate’s parent company Tegna and AT&T stalled. (DirecTV is a subsidiary of AT&T, though the two are separate subscription services.)

Tegna announced the agreement Sunday morning, and Channel 10 was back in full service soon thereafter.

“TEGNA has reached a multi-year agreement with AT&T,” the company tweeted. “All TEGNA stations will be returned to the DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse lineups very shortly.”

Meanwhile in the local TV landscape, KTXL Fox 40 has been unavailable for Dish TV subscribers in the Sacramento market since early December, also due to contract negotiation with its parent company, Nexstar. That blackout remained ongoing as of Monday morning.

