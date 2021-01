Local Watch as some California lawmakers call to re-open the state at Rancho Murieta conference January 09, 2021 06:37 PM

California lawmakers attended a Re-open Cal Now Conference on Saturday, Jan. 9. 2021, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to open the state now. The in-person conference is held from Jan. 8-10 at the Murieta Equestrian Center in Rancho Murieta.