Local ‘She was laying on the floor with…blood all over.’ Daughter recounts finding mother’s body April 13, 2021 08:00 AM

Gina Petracek and daughter Crystal Oped talk on April 5, 2021, about the blunt force trauma death of Petracek’s mother Vonnie Gidio at The Landing, a Carmichael independent senior living center. in November 2020.