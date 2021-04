Local ‘I love being a hotdog.’ Fans delight as Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile tours Sacramento April 17, 2021 09:59 PM

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop at the Midtown Farmer's Market Saturday, April 17, 2021, attracting new admirers as well as a few "superfans" who showed up in hot dog costumes to take selfies with the nostalgic 27-foot hot dog on wheels.