The Sacramento Zoo introduced its newest exhibit Friday, April 23, 2021, a pair of cheetah brothers, Rowdy and Zig Zag. The pair arrived from Wildlife Safari in Oregon on April 11 and are the first cheetahs at the Sacramento Zoo in nearly 20 years.