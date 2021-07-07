Part of Interstate 80 is closed in Placer County following car fire, CHP says

A vehicle is burning on Interstate 80 in Placer County west of Blue Canyon Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said, causing a temporary closure of the highway there.

Gold Run CHP said in a social media post that I-80 eastbound is shut down west of Blue Canyon.

According to the CHP incident report, the car started burning a little after 1 p.m. There are propane tanks in the vehicle that have not exploded, and officials are trying to get everyone away, the report said. No other details are yet available.

The portion of the highway will remain closed for an unknown duration due to the fire, the incident report said. Cal Fire units are on the scene.