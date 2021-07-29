City of Sacramento to buy Sacramento News & Review building for new library

The Sacramento News & Review’s offices in Sacramento, Calif. The building will soon become a new library after the city entered escrow on the 19,100-square-foot property for $3 million. It was approved by the City Council on Tuesday. dhunt@sacbee.com

The Sacramento News & Review building in North Sacramento will become a new library.

The Sacramento City Council approved the sale Tuesday. The city will purchase the building, located at 1124 Del Paso Blvd., for $3 million, from the vonKaenel-Redmond Revocable Trust, according to a staff report.

The 19,100 square-foot building — located on 1.11 acres along the main thoroughfare of Old North Sacramento — was listed for sale for $3.75 million, the staff report said.

The library will replace the current North Sacramento Hagginwood library branch at 2109 Del Paso Blvd., about a mile away. The city currently leases the existing 4,000-square-foot building for $74,904 annually, but it is too small for an expansion and does not have ample parking, the staff report said.

The new location has ample parking and is close to a light-rail station, said Lisa Martinez, a Sacramento Public Library spokeswoman. It also will include new features, such as a maker space with 3D printing, an early learning space and community room.

Measure U sales tax revenue, which voters approved in 2018, will fund the $3 million for the new library, the staff report said.

The Sacramento News & Review might relocate to a smaller building, but is likely done producing a printed product, said Jeff vonKaenel, CEO of the News & Review. The publication’s roughly 20 employees have been working remotely since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The publication is currently online only, and vonKaenel hopes to raise money to expand it, he said.

SN&R was located in midtown until about 2007, when former City Councilwoman Sandy Sheedy suggested it move to the then-vacant Del Paso Boulevard building, formerly a grocery store, vonKaenel said.

“It was a 19,000 square-foot billboard saying our best days are long gone,” vonKaenel said.

The News & Review made many environmentally-focused upgrades to the building, including trees both outdoors and indoors, vonKaenel said.

“Tears come to my eyes thinking about (this building) becoming a library,” vonKaenel said. “I believe it’ll be Sacramento’s best library.”

It’s unclear when the new library will open. The sale is set to close in September, vonKaenel said. If the owner allows it, the library would like to keep using the current Hagginwood branch, as well, Martinez said.