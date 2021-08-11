SUV crashes into front School of Rock music school in Carmichael, officers investigate

A white SUV crashed into the School of Rock music school on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said no one in the vehicle was injured. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

A white SUV crashed into the front of a music school in Carmichael on Wednesday.

A little after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a building, according to a social media post from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Firefighters found the vehicle had crashed into the School of Rock music school.

According to Metro Fire, crews secured the vehicle and made sure everyone was out of the building. All passengers inside the SUV were able to get out safely, officials said.

Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for Metro Fire, said the California Highway Patrol was handling an investigation on the crash. He added no one in the vehicle was transported to a hospital.