Local ‘Everybody was panicked, hopeless, stuck in Kabul.’ Sacramento Afghani worries for family August 16, 2021 03:07 PM

Besmellah Khuram, who came to Sacramento from Afghanistan on a Special Immigrant Visa in 2015 after helping the United States, worries about the safety of his family – including his mother – on Aug. 25, 2021, as the Taliban takes control of Kabul.