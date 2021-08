Local Al Capone’s favorite gun will be auctioned off in Sacramento. See other heirlooms offered August 25, 2021 08:00 AM

Diane Patricia Capone, granddaughter of Al Capone, a notorious American gangster and Alcatraz inmate, shares information Aug. 23, 2021, about the upcoming auction in October in Sacramento of many of his items including his favorite gun "Sweetheart."