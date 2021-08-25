Grass Valley police orders evacuation for ‘fast moving wildfire’ in Nevada County

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Nevada County officials on Wednesday afternoon ordered evacuations because of a wildfire east of Highway 49 and north of East Bennett Road in Grass Valley.

The mandatory evacuation for the so-called Bennett Fire was issued by the Grass Valley Police Department about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Zone GRS-E222, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced on its Twitter account. Another zone just north of it, Zone GRS-E280 between Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads, also was ordered evacuated, according to an online map of the evacuated areas.

The evacuation orders indicated there was an “immediate threat to life” for a “fast moving wildfire” in the area.

Zone GRS-E381, an area west of Sutton Way and north of Solar Drive and includes Atria and Crystal Ridge Assisted Living, was ordered to shelter in place. Zone GRS-E250, which is west of Highway 49 and includes Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, also was ordered to shelter in place.

Nevada Union High School (11761 Ridge Road) is a temporary evacuation point for residents. Animals evacuated from the Bennett Fire can be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds through Gate 8.

The Bennett Fire, which started about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, that the Bennett Fire had burned about 25 acres in about a hour and was zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire was initially reported as a vegetation fire with several spot fires in the area of East Bennett and Brunswick roads, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said several roads were closed in the area, and they asked drivers to stay out of those areas and leave those roads clear for evacuees to get out safely.