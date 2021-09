Local Meet ‘Beo’ Wolfe: An F-35 fighter pilot, she’s in Sacramento for the Capital Airshow September 23, 2021 8:38 PM

Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe lands at Mather Airport on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, for the California Capital Airshow. She will perform demonstrations of 14 maneuvers with the aircraft, a first for Sacramento, each day during the event.