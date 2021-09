Local Watch California Capital Airshow, back with a roar after pandemic hiatus September 25, 2021 11:22 PM

The California Capital Airshow’s Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow was held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Rancho Cordova. The drive-in event, the first of its kind for the airshow, kicked off the three-day program.