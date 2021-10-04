Local
Wildfire smoke is creating some haze in Sacramento. Here’s a look at current air quality
If the sky in Sacramento looks a little funky to you right now, it’s not your eyes. The region is dealing with a light haze this afternoon due to smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy fires burning in Tulare County, according to Spare the Air.
That smoke is creating elevated Air Quality Index levels across the region, according to AirNow’s fire and smoke map. Spare the Air forecasts indicate southwesterly winds will start moving smoke out of the region Tuesday, but some may get stuck in the foothills Wednesday. Here’s a current look at air quality throughout the region — and remember, if you can smell smoke, you should stay inside.
Sacramento County
Monitors in Sacramento, Arden Arcade and near Elk Grove all show air quality in the moderate range, which means sensitive individuals should limit extended periods of outdoor activity, according to AirNow. Folsom saw higher levels above 100, which is the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, earlier today. But its since fallen into the moderate range as well.
El Dorado County
The areas around Placerville and Pollock Pines in El Dorado County are also experiencing moderate air quality levels. Some PurpleAir monitors near Lake Tahoe posted unhealthy for sensitive group levels earlier, but the area is back in the moderate range as well.
Placer County
In Roseville, some monitors are showing Air Quality Index readings in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range at numbers slightly above 100. PurpleAir monitors around the Rocklin area show a mix of high-moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups readings. In Lincoln, air quality is in the moderate range.
Yolo County
Woodland, Winters and Davis are all looking at moderate air quality right now, according to AirNow.
This story was originally published October 4, 2021 2:52 PM.
