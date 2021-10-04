Wildfire smoke is creating some haze in Sacramento. Here’s a look at current air quality

The KNP Complex Fire burning in eastern Tulare County is estimated at almost 68,000 acres as of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Smoke from the fire is leading to elevated air quality index readings in the Sacramento region Monday. NASA MODIS/Terra Satellite

If the sky in Sacramento looks a little funky to you right now, it’s not your eyes. The region is dealing with a light haze this afternoon due to smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy fires burning in Tulare County, according to Spare the Air.

That smoke is creating elevated Air Quality Index levels across the region, according to AirNow’s fire and smoke map. Spare the Air forecasts indicate southwesterly winds will start moving smoke out of the region Tuesday, but some may get stuck in the foothills Wednesday. Here’s a current look at air quality throughout the region — and remember, if you can smell smoke, you should stay inside.

Sacramento County

Monitors in Sacramento, Arden Arcade and near Elk Grove all show air quality in the moderate range, which means sensitive individuals should limit extended periods of outdoor activity, according to AirNow. Folsom saw higher levels above 100, which is the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, earlier today. But its since fallen into the moderate range as well.

El Dorado County

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The areas around Placerville and Pollock Pines in El Dorado County are also experiencing moderate air quality levels. Some PurpleAir monitors near Lake Tahoe posted unhealthy for sensitive group levels earlier, but the area is back in the moderate range as well.

Placer County

In Roseville, some monitors are showing Air Quality Index readings in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range at numbers slightly above 100. PurpleAir monitors around the Rocklin area show a mix of high-moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups readings. In Lincoln, air quality is in the moderate range.

Yolo County

Woodland, Winters and Davis are all looking at moderate air quality right now, according to AirNow.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Air Quality This live-updating map shows air quality in the most recent hour based on particulate matter (PM 2.5) and ozone combined. Sensors that collect only one type of data may diverge from nearby readings, depending on the primary air pollutant of the day. Click on a sensor for more information. Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE | Sources: U.S. EPA AirNow program

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 2:52 PM.