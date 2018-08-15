Golden 1 Center’s concessionaire is hiring. Here’s how and when to apply

If you’re looking for a job and want to work at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the arena’s concessionaire may have the perfect opportunity.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Legends Hospitality is hosting a career fair to hire for 17 seasonal positions, including roles like concession workers, bartenders, servers, cooks, customer service representatives and dishwashers.
Though these jobs can be applied for online, interested job seekers need to attend the career fair to be considered, according to a description of the event. Candidates must be at least 18 years old.
A flier for the career fair posted by the Greater Sacramento Urban League on Facebook says that candidates should enter the arena through the security entrance near the corner of 5th and L Street on the day of the hiring event.
Note that these jobs are for the 2018 season and may not be long-term. The company did not specify how many of each position it is looking to fill.
