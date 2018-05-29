The seven men who were arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriately touching young girls at Roseville's Golfland SunSplash water park were released from jail Wednesday, Placer County Jail inmate logs show.
The seven men who were arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriately touching young girls at Roseville's Golfland SunSplash water park were released from jail Wednesday, Placer County Jail inmate logs show. Dave Henry Sacramento Bee file
The seven men who were arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriately touching young girls at Roseville's Golfland SunSplash water park were released from jail Wednesday, Placer County Jail inmate logs show. Dave Henry Sacramento Bee file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Seven men arrested after reports of touching young girls at Roseville water park

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

May 29, 2018 01:05 PM

The Roseville Police Department arrested seven men on Monday after multiple girls reported men inappropriately touching them at the Golfland SunSplash water park in Roseville, said Rob Baquera, department spokesman.

UPDATE: District Attorney declines to file charges against the men

The men were booked Monday night into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police believe the men know each other “and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the department said.

They were identified as Gursharanpal Banga, 34, Manpreet Dhillon, 26, Lakhveer Gill, 30, Baljinder Khaira, 38, Balwinder Malhi, 32, Dharampal Singh, 21, and Harpreet Talwar, 18.

The water park's on-site security guards were the first alerted of the men after a few girls reported being inappropriately touched at the wave pool. The guards investigated the reports, and then called police just after 5 p.m. after hearing from other girls who reported similar incidences.

“The seven that were arrested all had evidence (against them) based on witnessed statements and were able to be identified in some fashion," Baquera said.

The victims did not know each other, Baquera said. He added that police were investigating if there were other locations at the park where inappropriate touching may have happened on Monday.

Roseville police credited the “young victims” for reporting the incident to SunSplash’s on-site security.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463, or report online at crimealert.org.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question