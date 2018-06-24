17-year-old boy pulled out of American River, taken to hospital

Fire crews responded Sunday evening to a possible drowning near Tiscornia Beach on the American River, where a male was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
A call was made by an unidentified male at about 6:42 p.m. that a 17-year-old male had last been seen about 25 feet from the shore, according to Capt. Keith Wade, Fire Department spokesperson.
The condition of the person pulled from the water is unknown at this time, Wade said.
