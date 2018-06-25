Spike strips barely slowed him down in chase from from Granite Bay to Auburn, deputies say. Now he's in court.

An Auburn man wanted in both Sacramento and Placer counties was due in court Monday after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit of up to 100 mph from Granite Bay to Auburn, authorities say.
According to Placer Superior Court, Blaine Green, 34, faced a slew of charges at his arraignment Monday. They included five failure to appear warrants, one from Sacramento County and four from Placer County, according to court records, and was also arraigned for five new charges related to his most recent arrest in Auburn earlier this month.
On June 18, a Placer County deputy first tried to pull over Green for a traffic violation in Granite Bay, according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Green sped off, traveling as fast as 90-100 mph, even after authorities put down spike strips to try to stop him, authorities said.
While it veered down a few side roads, the majority of the chase occurred on Auburn-Folsom Road, starting in Granite Bay and ending in Auburn, said sheriff's spokeswoman Dena Erwin.
Even though his tires had been punctured by the spike strips, Green continued to avoid authorities for several more miles, Erwin said. Deputies had to stop their pursuit due to safety concerns because Green was driving on the wrong side of the road, she said.
Green's punctured tires finally forced him to stop at Auburn-Folsom Road and Tribute Circle in Auburn, where deputies found him listening to a police scanner to avoid capture – a misdemeanor offense, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies determined that Green was under the influence of a controlled substance, and found him in possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, officials said.
Green's charges related to this most recent incident include two felonies, one for evading police with willful disregard for the safety of persons or property and the other for fleeing police while driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Placer Superior Court. He is also being charged with three misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The charges also include one allegation of having a prior offense and another of committing an offense while out on bail, according to the court.
Green is being held in Placer County jail and is ineligible for bail for his warrant from Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Jail.
