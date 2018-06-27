Man dies after car crashes into North Sacramento home

Sacramento police are investigating a death after a car crashed into a North Sacramento house, killing one man and seriously injuring another, the department said in a press release Wednesday.
At 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 911 call reporting the crash in the 2300 block of Morell Street, near El Camino Avenue. Callers also reported the sound of gunshots in the area, the department said.
Two men were found at the scene "in need of medical attention," according to the release. Department spokesman Officer Eddie Macaulay said the cause of the men's injuries was "part of the investigation."
Officers performed CPR on one man until paramedics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was taken to the hospital. He was in serious condition, the department said.
Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and motor collision investigators took over the investigation, the department said.
The house was damaged in the crash, Macaulay said. Fire personnel and public utilities workers were at the scene to shut off gas and electricity to the house.
No other details were released.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
