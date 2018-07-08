Two-year-old dies after being found in a car in south Sacramento

A 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious and not breathing in a car Saturday evening in south Sacramento was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
The boy was found in a car across the street from where he lived, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s spokesperson.
The sheriff's department received a call at 5:53 p.m. from the 9700 block of Everbloom Way, with callers reporting they had found someone who appeared to be dead in a car, Hampton said.
"They were screaming," Hampton said.
As the emergency call taker continued to gather information, it became evident the callers were talking about a child, Hampton said, adding that CPR instructions were given over the phone by the fire department.
Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and aided with CPR until the fire department got there, Hampton said.
Firefighters continued CPR and then transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Hampton said.
As per standard protocol when a child is reported to have died, Hampton said deputies called detectives from the Child Abuse Bureau.
"It's very abnormal for a child to just die,” Hampton said. Therefore, they are called no matter the circumstances.
Detectives then started their own investigation into the incident and obtained a search warrant for the child's residence, Hampton said, adding that the search concluded early Sunday morning.
No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the boy's death, Hampton said.
It is an ongoing investigation, he said, adding that the next is step is to wait for the Sacramento County coroner to do an autopsy.
It is important for parents to be mindful of their children, especially this time of year when the temperatures become increasingly hot, Hampton said. He noted that children can wander off and get themselves into trouble.
Hampton also encouraged anyone who sees any animal or child in distress in a hot car that isn't running to act quickly, either by calling law enforcement or getting into the vehicle.
