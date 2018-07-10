Watch this rescue of hiker hit by large boulder in steep terrain

Here's the CHP rescue of woman hit by large boulder south of Lake Tahoe

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

July 10, 2018 08:20 AM

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol teamed up to rescue a 56-year-old woman struck by a large boulder while hiking at Sylvia Lake in Desolation Wilderness, south of Lake Tahoe.

The CHP helicopter rescue in the steep terrain was filmed.

The helicopter transported two El Dorado County Sheriff's Office search and rescue volunteers into the area. They stabilized the patient and assisted with hoisting. The injured hiker was taken to Strawberry where Lake Valley Fire transported her to Barton Hospital.

There was no update on her condition.

Adventuring in remote areas can be beautiful but also dangerous. Be sure you know how to send others your location in case of an emergency.

