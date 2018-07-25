Dogs dead, residents displaced after house fire in South Sacramento

A South Sacramento house fire took the lives of two dogs Wednesday morning, said Brian Gonsalves, spokesperson for the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The Red Cross is working to find overnight housing for the home’s four displaced residents, none of whom was injured by the blaze, Gonsalves said.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department received a report of a bedroom fire on the 8400 block of Varney Avenue, Gonsalves said.
By about 10:45 a.m, firefighters had extinguished the blaze. Neither civilians nor firefighters reported injuries, according to a tweet from the fire department.
