A South Sacramento house fire, which lasted less than hour, took the lives of two dogs Wednesday morning.
Dogs dead, residents displaced after house fire in South Sacramento

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 25, 2018 11:35 AM

A South Sacramento house fire took the lives of two dogs Wednesday morning, said Brian Gonsalves, spokesperson for the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The Red Cross is working to find overnight housing for the home’s four displaced residents, none of whom was injured by the blaze, Gonsalves said.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department received a report of a bedroom fire on the 8400 block of Varney Avenue, Gonsalves said.

By about 10:45 a.m, firefighters had extinguished the blaze. Neither civilians nor firefighters reported injuries, according to a tweet from the fire department.

