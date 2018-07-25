Sheriff’s department investigating suspected homicide on Auburn Boulevard

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspected homicide near the Foothill Farms area, the department said.
Paramedics found an unresponsive male at the 5600 block of Auburn Boulevard on Wednesday morning, and pronounced him dead at the scene, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
Deputies are interviewing potential witnesses and examining the scene, Hampton said. They believe the incident “stemmed from an assault earlier this morning.”
People with information about the incident or who saw people fighting in the area are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115, or provide an anonymous tip at sacsheriff.com.
Comments