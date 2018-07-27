Gabriella Vega has resigned as head cheerleading coach at Roseville High School.
Gabriella Vega has resigned as head cheerleading coach at Roseville High School.
Gabriella Vega has resigned as head cheerleading coach at Roseville High School.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Roseville cheer coach resigns in wake of DUI arrest

By Diana Lambert

dlambert@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 11:33 AM

The Roseville High School cheerleading coach who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving drunk while at a cheer camp with students resigned Thursday, according to Roseville Joint Union High School District officials.

Gabriella Vega, 22, was driving with a 17-year-old girl when she struck a tree Sunday evening — the first day of the four-day camp at Sonoma State. Police officers measured her blood alcohol level at 0.25 — more than three times the legal limit, according to Paul Gullixson, a university spokesman.

Vega was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman.

Vega earned a stipend of $3,692 per season to coach the cheer squad.

The district is advertising for a new coach, said Assistant Superintendent Brad Basham.

In the meantime, volunteers, parents and the girls themselves have been pitching in to lead practices, he said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question