Woman killed after car overturned on I-5 is identified

July 29, 2018 10:20 AM

The woman who was killed after her car flipped over on Interstate 5 on Wednesday has been identified as Hayley Yeager, 27, of Sacramento.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Park Terrace Swim and Tennis Club, Yeager spent much of her youth at Park Terrace and worked as a swim coach, lifeguard, and on the front desk for the club.

Yeager was driving north on I-5 at about 5 a.m. when her car swerved off the road over an embankment, flipped over and crashed into a large tree nearly 60 feet from the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just south of the 43rd Avenue exit

Officials found Yeager trapped inside the car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sacramento fire department.

