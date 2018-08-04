Statewide identity theft operation busted at Rancho Cordova hotel, Folsom police say

Authorities busted a statewide identity theft operation Friday, arresting two people, Folsom police reported.
Acting on a tip, detectives on Friday found Cody Patrick Cannon, 30, and Candace Nicole Freitas, 31, in a Rancho Cordova hotel, the Folsom Police Department said. Both were transient and had outstanding warrants for their arrest in Contra Costa County on fraud-related charges, police said.
The pair had hundreds of items tied to identity theft, including fake driver’s licenses, credit cards, passports, gift cards and checks, police said, as well as equipment for making such items. Detectives said they found large quantities of stolen mail and keys for opening cluster mailboxes.
Police said Cannon and Freitas were linked to crimes throughout the state, including several in Folsom. Partners in the investigation include local and federal agencies.
Cannon is in Sacramento County Jail, on suspicion of conspiracy and for unlawfully possessing the ID of 10 or more victims as well as the previous warrants. Freitas’ status Saturday evening was unknown.
