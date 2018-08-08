Fatal crash pins driver under his vintage school bus on remote Northern California highway

A man was killed Monday after trying to abandon the vintage school bus he was driving as it went off Highway 20 between Nevada City and the Interstate 80 junction at Yuba Pass.

Lucas Ross, 32, of Nampa, Ind., was driving his 1981 Bluebird bus westbound on Highway 20, 10 miles west of the I-80 junction, at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. The bus-turned-recreational-vehicle crossed traffic and went off the south roadway edge, according to California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall.

Ross opened the door of the converted school bus and jumped out of the moving vehicle, which continued up the embankment and overturned on its right side, pinning Ross underneath the hulking vehicle.

“it unfortunately rolled onto its side, landing directly on top of the victim,” Cornwall said.

The bus was blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 20 when it came to rest, according to the CHP collision report.

Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash and determined that Ross died at the scene, the CHP said.

Heavy duty towing equipment was required to upright and remove the vehicle, and one-way traffic controls were in effect for over four hours, the CHP said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and, based on preliminary information, suspects that major mechanical failure caused steering or brake problems that were a factor in the deadly crash. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be involved, the CHP said.

The Grass Valley CHP covers a region of 1,100 square miles of sprawling roadway. The ares includes a designated scenic route between Nevada City and the I-80 junction at Yuba Pass.

That scenic portion of Highway 20 east of Nevada City has seen an uptick in major accidents this year, including incidents of drunken and distracted driving. Cornwall said there was no apparent pattern to the crashes.

“The only pattern I can see is that traffic has increased greatly,” Cornwall said.

The CHP is working on a plan to increase patrol in the area, Cornwall said.