‘Dangerous’ homicide suspect with arrest warrant spotted in Sacramento and Lodi, police say

A man suspected of murdering a homeowner in Concord in late July was recently seen in Sacramento, according to the Concord Police Department.
Terrance Boyd Dixon, 55, has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a police news release.
“Reliable” sources have reported seeing Dixon in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi, Lt. Michael Kindorf said. He was most recently spotted on East Kettleman Lane near Highway 99 in Lodi.
Kindorf said Dixon is a “pretty dangerous guy” with a “lengthy criminal history” across the West, including felony charges in Washington, California, and Nevada.
On the night of July 27, Michael Downie, 64, of Concord was found dead in his home in the 1200 block of Pine Creek Way.
Detectives from the Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit identified Dixon, who knew the victim, as a suspect in the slaying.
Anyone who thinks they see Dixon are encouraged not to approach him and instead call 911. Those with information about the case should call Detective Kevin Giacoletto at (925) 671-3040 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.
