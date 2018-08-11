Man killed after tractor-trailer carrying oranges collides with RV in Nicolaus

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer hauling crates of oranges collided with a motorhome on Highway 99 and Power Line Road south of Nicolaus, according to the CHP Chico division’s traffic incident log.
The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. on the four-lane undivided highway just south of the bridge over the Feather River, next to a gas station. Three of the lanes were blocked by the accident.
A witness reported from the scene that the person’s body was lying in the roadway near the paved median after the crash and that bystanders had attended to the victim. It’s unclear whether the victim was riding in the truck or the RV. The roadway was also blocked by debris from the vehicles, as well as oranges and the crates carrying them had spilled out. A minivan was also reportedly hitched to the RV.
CHP reported that the road was closed as of 2:45 p.m., but would not provide additional information. Drivers should avoid Highway 99 near Nicolaus, using northbound Highway 70 or southbound Highway 113 as alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
