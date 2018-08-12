California is testing digital license plates with screens similar to Kindles or other e-readers.
Automated license plate technology leads to stolen vehicle recovery in Auburn

By Adesuwa Agbonile

August 12, 2018 03:11 PM

A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver arrested in Auburn, thanks to an alert by a license plate reader camera.

The camera, located at the intersection of Auburn Folsom Road and Indian Hill Road, scanned a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s license plate on Saturday night. The camera sent an electronic message to the police department after comparing the plate with a database of the plates of stolen vehicles, and coming up with a match.

After officers were alerted to the stolen vehicle, they arrived on scene and found the Jeep pulling into a driveway in the 1900 block of Gina Louise Lane. Inside was Lorena Brazovan of Roseville, a 33-year-old woman with an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

She was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, as well as having an outstanding warrant. She is currently in custody at the Placer County Jail, and has bond set at $35,000.

According to the Auburn Police Department, license plate reader cameras scan passing license plates to identify stolen vehicles, license plates and missing persons. The camera that captured the Jeep’s plates was newly installed.

