Sacramento man killed in stabbing near Turlock park

Detectives on Monday were seeking information about the death of a Sacramento man who was found injured Saturday evening after a reported fight near Columbia Park.
Alfonso Serrato, 31, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Turlock police officials said in a news release Monday morning.
The fight was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Farr Street, between Columbia Avenue and High Street in Turlock.
Officers arrived and found Serrato, according to police. No information about any suspects has been released.
Officials asked anyone with information about this deadly stabbing to call Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-1200, the Police Department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or send an e-mail to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or send an e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
