He thought he was talking to a 15-year-old named Sarah. Now, he’s facing life in prison.

A Fairfield man, a previously registered sex offender, has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor online after chatting with an undercover law enforcement agent who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Donald Threatt, 67, responded to an ad placed on Craigslist in 2017 that had been posted by the undercover law enforcement agent under the alias of Sarah. In the post, Sarah solicited conversation from anyone who wanted to talk, had a third-party messaging system, and could access the Beale Air Force Base, according to court documents.

Shortly after, the undercover agent received a KIK message from a member with the username “Don4you” and screenname “Don Rocco.” The message, which investigators determined came from Threatt, said, “Hi, I can get on base. Let’s talk,” according to court documents.

Threatt told whom he thought was Sarah that he is 50-year-old white man living in Solano County, and then asked her how old she was. When she responded that she was 15, he asked if she had “been with anyone older before,” court documents say.

The two continued to talk through KIK messenger over a series of days, and Threatt used the time to suggest various sexual acts – including blindfolding and tying up who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl – and asked for lewd photos.

Eventually, Threatt agreed to meet with her while her mother was presumed to be away on May 12, 2017. Law enforcement agents observed him leave his home that morning and head to a Lowe’s hardware store, where he purchased rope.

When he pulled into the driveway of what he thought would be Sarah’s home, he was arrested, according to a news release by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. Officers found a GoPro, a Nikon camera, a camcorder, a tripod, rope, and “various other sexual items” including pills to enhance sexual activity, according to court documents.

In 2013, Threatt was arrested for emailing who he thought was a 15-year-old girl and requesting to meet her to participate in sexual activities. In reality, he was communicating with yet another undercover law enforcement agent, the release said.

When he’s sentenced in December, Threatt will face a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.