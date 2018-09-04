‘Children need a voice’ Retiring Sacramento prosecutor reflects on storied career

Robin Shakely has spent 39 years with the Sacramento County DAs office. She prosecuted emotionally taxing cases involving abuse, molestation and murder of children. She reflects on her career on Aug, 23, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service