MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

Helmet cam video of a fire on Monday on El Camino Boulevard and Fairfield Street, shows firefighters dealing with a very hazardous downed power line while trying to extinguish a detached garage fire threatening to catch the main residence on fire.
Delta Commuity College Student Diana Rivera describes how a man commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from her school at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 17, after abandoning a CHP patrol vehicle he had previously hijacked.
Sacramento Police Department video released Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, shows a police car strike a teenage boy on the sidewalk, knocking him back several feet in a July 22 incident. The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.
