What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? Amador County deputy found out

An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.
