What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? Amador County deputy found out
An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.
Robin Shakely has spent 39 years with the Sacramento County DAs office. She prosecuted emotionally taxing cases involving abuse, molestation and murder of children. She reflects on her career on Aug, 23, 2018.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco weighs in on the passage of Assembly Bill 748. The bill requires law enforcement agencies disclose body camera footage within 45 days, unless they provide strong reason to withhold the footage for a month.
An eight-hour armed standoff with a SWAT team at the America’s Best Value Inn motel in south Sacramento motel ended peacefully Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, with officers taking the suspect in handcuffs at around 10 a.m.