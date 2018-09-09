Watch scene after man shot at South Sacramento house party

A man was shot Saturday night outside a house party in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.
American River Parkway shooting

Crime - Sacto 911

American River Parkway shooting

One man is dead after being shot along a bike trail bridge, one of two shootings around 10 p.m. Friday near the American River Parkway. Police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated.

