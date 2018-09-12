Pickup joyriding in a Sacramento field gets stuck, erupts in flames
A pickup joyriding in a field high centered, and then caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Western Avenue and South Avenue in north Sacramento. A grass fire ignited and spread to about three-fourths of an acre. No injuries occurred.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
One man is dead after being shot along a bike trail bridge, one of two shootings around 10 p.m. Friday near the American River Parkway. Police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated.
A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
Victoria Maupin joined the state District Attorney's Association on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in calling for the veto of a bill that could free Daniel William Marsh, a teenager who received a life sentence for murdering Maupin’s mother and her husband.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying a serial burglary suspect who hit at least four businesses in north Sacramento. This series began in early June of this year.
An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.
