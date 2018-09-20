Here’s what it’s like to work CSI in Sacramento

Kacie Louie, a Sacramento police department forensic investigator, talks about her CSI work in Sacramento on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 as she works to help solve crimes by collecting evidence.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service