Here’s what it’s like to work CSI in Sacramento

Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department investigate a shooting that occurred in North Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Police believed suspects may have cut through the mansion grounds after the shooting.