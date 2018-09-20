Here’s the suspected deputy killer talking about a shootout, carrying weapons in a video

Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service