Watch kidnapped boy’s mother, aunt talk about him being found safe

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
UC Berkeley students reacts to arrest of NorCal Rapist suspect, Roy Charles Waller, 58, who worked as a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, Friday, September 21, 2018.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.
Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.