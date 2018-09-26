This deep, blue Lake Tahoe water looks beautiful as background for these Placer County Sheriff’s Dive Team members

The Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team did some deep water, high altitude dive training beneath Marine 6 in Lake Tahoe in this video posted Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service