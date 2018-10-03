Wild crash scene: Vehicle hits hydrant, floods intersection, two extricated

A vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people and flooding an intersection on Broadway, Fire Department and city utilities officials said. Footage from Public Safety News.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service