Robbers stole CBS13 news camera and hit a crew member while driving off, UCD police say

A TV news camera set up at UC Davis early Thursday was stolen away from its crew, and a victim was hit by the robbers’ vehicle as they fled, according to a police report.
CBS13 reporter Dina Kupfer confirmed in an email to The Bee that she and a photographer were victims of a robbery near the Memorial Union on the UC Davis main campus.
The incident happened about 5:10 a.m., according to a memo by the UC Davis Police Department. Kupfer was at the campus to film a segment about Domestic Violence Awareness Month to air on Channel 31 (KMAX, which shares a studio and reporters with CBS13) for its “Good Day Sacramento” program, she said in the email.
A man then approached the crew’s camera and tripod, snatching them both, the memo said.
Another victim, who Kupfer’s email suggested was the photographer, tried to grab the equipment back from the robber, police said in the memo. He pulled away and entered a vehicle driven by a second man, according to the memo.
The robbers’ vehicle, described as a black compact SUV, fled the scene and struck the victim in the process, the police report said.
“I am very shaken up emotionally, but I was not injured,” said Kupfer, who joined CBS13 in December after five years with ABC10. “I cannot speak for my photographer,” she added, not identifying the colleague.
The unidentified victim suffered minor injuries in the altercation, the police memo said.
Two men — one described as a black male age 20 to 30, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, in a black hoodie and blue surgical gloves; and no description available for the other suspect, the driver — are sought by law enforcement.
The black SUV was seen fleeing in the direction of Russell Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
“I hope these guys are caught,” Kupfer said in a follow-up email.
The campus Police Department will post updates at www.police.ucdavis.edu as they are available, it said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call UC Davis Police Department at 530-754-2677.
